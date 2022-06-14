Man accused of shooting at Bullitt County police, killing K-9 officer appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 23-year-old man accused of shooting at Bullitt County police and killing a K-9 officer appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

David Knopp is charged with assault on a service animal, attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment, and fleeing or evading police.

On March 9, police responded to reports of a robbery at a dollar store in Lebanon Junction. While police attempted to apprehend Knopp, officials said he fired a weapon back at officers, hitting and killing K-9 officer Dash with Shepherdsville Police.

Knopp’s attorney argued in court he was struggling with mental health issues, was reported missing by his family members to several law enforcement agencies, and according to his statement to police, was suicidal.

The attorney also alluded to suicide by cop.

Dash’s handler, Jeff Schank, said he just wants people to know Dash did what he was supposed to do.

“I’ll say what I’ve said all along, Dash did his job that night,” Schank said. The positive of it is that I went home that night, and all the other officers did too.”

Knopp will now have his case presented to a grand jury.

