Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Man accused of shooting at Bullitt County police, killing K-9 officer appears in court

David Knopp is charged with assault on a service animal, attempted murder of a police officer,...
David Knopp is charged with assault on a service animal, attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment, and fleeing or evading police.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt and Sean Baute
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 23-year-old man accused of shooting at Bullitt County police and killing a K-9 officer appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

David Knopp is charged with assault on a service animal, attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment, and fleeing or evading police.

On March 9, police responded to reports of a robbery at a dollar store in Lebanon Junction. While police attempted to apprehend Knopp, officials said he fired a weapon back at officers, hitting and killing K-9 officer Dash with Shepherdsville Police.

Knopp’s attorney argued in court he was struggling with mental health issues, was reported missing by his family members to several law enforcement agencies, and according to his statement to police, was suicidal.

The attorney also alluded to suicide by cop.

Dash’s handler, Jeff Schank, said he just wants people to know Dash did what he was supposed to do.

“I’ll say what I’ve said all along, Dash did his job that night,” Schank said. The positive of it is that I went home that night, and all the other officers did too.”

Knopp will now have his case presented to a grand jury.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tavon Parrish, 31, of Louisville, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on a charge of...
Deadly shooting at downtown Thorntons happened over a stolen can of beer
1 dead in overnight motorcycle accident
A man was found dead with his body burned early Monday morning.
Man’s body found burned near park in Phoenix Hill
Tail End Pet Clinic opens in Louisville
Low-cost animal care clinic opens in Louisville
LMPD released photos of the suspect to their social media, asking the public to help identify...
LMPD releases photos of suspect involved in Big Four Bridge shooting

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
"I'm going to pay off my house today." Louisville Man Says after Winning $200,000 Scratch-Off...
Louisville man cashes $200,000 winning Kentucky Lottery ticket
Zoneton Fire - working house fire scene
Zoneton firefighters battle house fire in Hillview area
Zoneton Fire working house fire scene
Zoneton Fire working house fire scene