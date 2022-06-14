Contact Troubleshooters
Man arraigned in shooting death on convenience store parking lot

Tavon Parrish, 31, of Louisville, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on a charge of murder after a shooting in the parking lot of Thornton's at 1st and Broadway.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged with murder after a deadly shooting late Sunday remains in custody following his arraignment this morning.

Tavon Parrish, 31, of New Albany, Ind., was arrested following the June 12 shooting on the parking lot of Thornton’s at 1st and Broadway.

Parrish was working as a security officer at the store when he got into an altercation just after 10 p.m. with a man who allegedly had stolen an beer. According to information in his arrest report, Parrish told detectives he shot the man “because he believed the victim wanted to fight him.”

A not-guilty plea was entered by the court for Parrish during his arraignment this morning and bond was kept at the original $500,000 full cash amount. If he does post bond, Parrish will be placed into the Home Incarceration Program.”

Unless he is indicted by a grand jury, Parrish will be back in Jefferson District Court on June 22.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

