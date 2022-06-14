Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Naked woman accused of stealing police car, running over officer

A Chicago police officer was hospitalized after officials say a naked woman attacked him, stole his SUV and ran him over. (WBBM via CNN)
By WBBM Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) - A Chicago police officer was hospitalized after officials say a naked woman attacked him, stole his SUV and ran him over.

Police responded to reports of a nude woman lying in the street around 9:45 a.m. Monday in Chicago. Officials say as officers tried to help her, she charged at them and began to attack.

Officials say the woman then jumped in the officers’ SUV and drove over one of them while trying to escape. The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries to his head and leg.

The woman crashed into another car about three miles away and was arrested.

The investigation into what set this series of events in motion is ongoing.

No charges have yet been filed against the woman.

Copyright 2022 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tavon Parrish, 31, of Louisville, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on a charge of...
Deadly shooting at downtown Thorntons happened over a stolen can of beer
1 dead in overnight motorcycle accident
A man was found dead with his body burned early Monday morning.
Man’s body found burned near park in Phoenix Hill
LMPD released photos of the suspect to their social media, asking the public to help identify...
LMPD releases photos of suspect involved in Big Four Bridge shooting
Tail End Pet Clinic opens in Louisville
Low-cost animal care clinic opens in Louisville

Latest News

A Chicago police officer was hospitalized after officials say a naked woman attacked him, stole...
Chicago Police superintendent speaks after naked woman steals police car
Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy...
US facing economic triple threat of bear market, rate hike, recession
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Dangerous heat levels continue today
Here is WAVE News Meteorologist Brian Goode's latest forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Morning, June 14th, 2022