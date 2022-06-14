Contact Troubleshooters
People in Greater Louisville encouraged to ride TARC on “Dump the Pump” day

TARC encourages Greater Louisville to “Dump the Pump” this Friday, June 17
TARC encourages Greater Louisville to “Dump the Pump” this Friday, June 17(TARC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - National Dump the Pump Day is on Friday, June 17, serving as a convenient travel option for people to save money on gas.

The national average for the price of a gallon of regular gas hit $4.99 last week, according to a report from the American Automobile Association. Prices could be close to $6 later this summer.

National Dump the Pump Day encourages people to park their cars and ride public transit instead, the release said.

Those in the Greater Louisville area are encouraged to ride TARC to get to work, run an errand, or go wherever they need to.

Anyone that participates on Friday should use the tag @ridetarc in a photo on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or Linkedin of their trip for a chance to win an unlimited seven-day TARC pass, the release said.

