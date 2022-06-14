Contact Troubleshooters
Red Robin employee killed inside Arizona restaurant during suspected robbery, police say

Investigators say the body found inside a Red Robin near Talking Stick was an employee who was killed on Sunday.
By Jason Sillman, Amy Cutler and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) – An employee at a Red Robin in Arizona was killed inside the restaurant during a suspected robbery, according to detectives.

Salt River police said detectives found the employee’s body inside the restaurant Sunday.

Officers said they received a call from an employee in the morning who said one of the doors to the restaurant had been broken into. When police arrived around 9:30 a.m., they entered the restaurant and found a body inside.

Investigators have not clarified if the employee who called them is the same employee who was found dead.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

David Stovall, a service technician who was fixing the restaurant’s broken doors after the slaying, said glass from the doors was sent 20 feet into the parking lot.

“I don’t know if it was a bullet, hammer, rock, but something with force,” Stovall said. “I fix a lot of doors every day, and this is pretty messed up. Most of the stuff I fix is just wear and tear, but this was damage, physical damage.”

A spokesperson for Red Robin said in a statement that the company is “heartbroken for this tragic loss” and working with local authorities as they investigate.

The Salt River Police Department is asking anyone with information to call them at (480) 850-9230.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

