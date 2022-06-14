Contact Troubleshooters
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 6/14

By Brian Goode
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Still looking at record heat today/tomorrow and perhaps Thursday.

The heat index will be more of an issue today around 110 degrees but it will still be able to exceed 100 Wednesday and Thursday. So not a ton a relief.

We do have some drops out there now but the air will dry out above today so these will soon fade. We have another chance at some isolated t-storms Thursday/Friday with the relief front but I wouldn’t bet on much right now.

Unfortunately, the heat builds back in next week...and could actually be a bit more intense than this current wave.

Summer begins Tuesday. Officially.

