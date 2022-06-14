Contact Troubleshooters
Zoneton firefighters battle house fire in Hillview area

Zoneton Fire working house fire scene
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters with the Zoneton Fire Department battled a house fire in the Hillview area in Bullitt County on Tuesday.

Chief Rich Carlson said crews received a report about a house fire on Barricks Road just before 11 a.m.

Those inside the home, including a woman and several dogs, were already outside when crews arrived.

Carlson said everyone involved are all okay. Officials believe the fire may have started in the kitchen behind a refrigerator near an electrical outlet.

The home received extensive damage and will need major repairs, Carlson said.

Carlson added that when weather conditions are this hot, the fire department does not hesitate to call in extra help to rotate replacements for firefighters while they’re on the job to give them breaks and keep them hydrated.

The fire has since been extinguished.

