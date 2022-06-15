Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT DAY: Another day with record-breaking heat

WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson has your forecast update.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALERT DAY:
  • TODAY (6/15/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • HEAT ADVISORY: Through tonight across the majority of WAVE Country
  • AIR QUALITY ALERT: Louisville Metro areas today
  • Low chances of rain provide brief relief towards end of week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is another potentially record-breaking day with highs in the upper 90s. A mostly sunny sky and only a tiny, pop-up thundershower chance won’t provide any relief. Heat index values will range between 100-106° in the afternoon.

Like the last several nights before it, tonight looks very muggy and very warm with lows only dropping into the 70s.

Even though a cold front will be in the region on Thursday, it’ll be hard-pressed to squeeze much rain out over our area. Expect an isolated storm chance and highs well into the 90s during the afternoon on Thursday, with heat index values 98-103°.

Our next chance at some t-storms may actually take place closer to sunrise Friday but that risk is still low overall. Something we’ll be watching.

A reminder to please take it easy outside the next few days. Drink plenty of water and take plenty of breaks. Check on your friends and neighbors and please keep your pets inside if you can; if no choice, provide shade and constant, cold, fresh water. Never leave kids and pets in the cars unattended!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

