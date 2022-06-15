Bernheim Buddy Benches

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Bernheim’s new sensory garden is opening up to the public.

It is a space and place that welcomes you to come join in the celebration of nature no matter what your challenges in life may be. Although the garden is located at Bernheim it took a village of folks of all kinds to put it all together.

Zachary Green is on a mission. A mission to bring us all together sharing, space, a little time and maybe a little kindness too on his Buddy Benches.

“A buddy bench is a bench where if someone is filling alone or they have no one to play with they can go sit on it and alert teachers, students and staff that that person needs someone to play with,” Zachary Green said.

He called WAVE last year because he knew he could do it with a little help and he did. Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest knew Zachary’s mission is close to their own.

“It was our founder Isaac Bernheim’s idea that this should be a place for everyone. Where everyone feels welcome. That was back in 1929,” Kristin Faurest with Bernheim’s Arboretum said.

In an email to WAVE news they applauded Zachary for not only finding a solution to a waste problem by recycling plastic caps into buddy benches, but for also providing a safe space for anyone who needs it.

They were grateful to him for bringing awareness that we all need to be more inclusive of others. They knew Zachary’s Buddy benches would be exactly what their new sensory garden would need. But again Zachary knew he would need help.

“People like you made this happen,” Zachary Green said.

Viewers dropped off literally tons of plastic cap to recycle into Buddy Benches.

“This goes to two of our most important principles at Bernheim which is sustainability and inclusion.,” Kristin Faurest said.

Bernheim’s new garden is a sensory wonderland accommodating those with Autism Spectrum Disorder and those who are visually challenged. It’s a welcoming space for those of all abilities.

“I know they now have somewhere they belong,” Zachary Green said.

Zachary is excited to share all the sights, sounds smells and things to touch and feel.

A space expertly designed to allow everyone to enjoy nature in your own way alone or with a friend.

“These benches are the absolute perfect furniture for us so we can’t thank Zachary enough for starting this great initiative,” Kristin Faurest said.

Families for Effective Autism Treatment, Dreams with Wings, Arts for All, the Kentucky School for the Blind Charitable Foundation, Crusade for Children and Kosair Charities all helped shape the garden’s overall design. Zachary’s Buddy Benches will be there for you to rest and enjoy the beauty or just to relax and find a new friend.

