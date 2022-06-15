Bill Briscoe, longtime NAFCS assistant superintendent, retiring in July

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation assistant superintendent is set to retire next month.

Bill Briscoe has been with the school district for more than 40 years. He announced his retirement to the school district back in January.

Briscoe talked with WAVE News and said one of the biggest challenges was working through the COVID pandemic. He said while it was difficult, it taught a valuable lesson to the district in terms of non-traditional instruction.

”We know there’s a learning gap now for our students, especially the young ones, for many things,” Briscoe said. “So I think we did one of the very best jobs in the area of keeping our kids in school... I think we adapted quick and did all the right things but it would would have been nice to know what we know now, when it started.”

Dr. Thomas Brillhart will fill Briscoe’s role as the new Assistant Superintendent for Operations. Brillhart is training under Briscoe and will take over starting July 20.

“Bill Briscoe was a tremendous asset to New Albany Floyd County Schools,” Superintendent Dr. Brad Snyder said. “I knew that filling his role would be challenging given so many stakeholders. We are grateful to have had multiple qualified candidates apply and interview for this role. After an extensive interview process, we found Dr. Brillhart to be the best fit for NAFCS. His experience in operations, facilities, finance and more will bring many needed skills to this important administrative role.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.