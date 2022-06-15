Claudia Sanders Dinner House for sale

Contact Troubleshooters
The Claudia Sanders Dinner House, a restaurant in Shelbyville, Ky. restaurant that was owned and operated by the wife of the founder of KFC. has been put up for sale.
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Shelbyville, Ky. restaurant that was owned and operated by the wife of the founder of KFC has been put up for sale.

Claudia Sanders Dinner House opened in 1959 by Colonel Harlan Sanders on a 3.01 acre site on U.S. It was the first headquarters of KFC.

“Claudia was the unspoken hero of her husband’s success in business,” said Jonathan Klunk, a listing agent and family representative. “And he wanted to honor her by creating Claudia Sanders Dinner House and associated brands.”

The sale will not only include the restaurant and property, but the former primary residence of the Sanders for more than 25 years and memorabilia from the Sanders family. among the memorabilia are Colonel Sanders’ original Kentucky Colonel certificate, a Happy Birthday letter from President Nixon to Colonel Sanders, Colonel Sanders’ Bible, money clip, wristwatch, and many other historical items.

Also included in the sale are the the trademark and likeness of the Claudia Sanders name.

The site includes two structures - the 5,000 square foot building that was the home to the Sanders from 1959 to 1984, and a nearly 25,000 foot restaurant and banquet hall.

For more information, click here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

