Community discussion to explain welfare and family services bill scheduled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center will host a community panel discussion on House Bill 7.

House Bill 7, which is set to take effect on July 14, is set to reduce availability of federal assistance for those in need, including establishing additional restrictions on use of benefits.

The community panel scheduled for June 21 aims to highlight the importance of having social support services and educating the community about the public safety net.

“Looking at this new policy, one of the things that is going to be of focus is the able-bodied person or folks seeking services will have more of an owness on whether they meet the requirements or not,” Deacon Keith McKenzie, executive director of the Kentucky Behavioral Health Center said.

The event is scheduled at 5 p.m. on June 21 at 3009 West Market Street.

