Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Company looking to link employees with new careers opens new office in Louisville

ProLogistix offers virtual reality training for things like forklift certification.
ProLogistix offers virtual reality training for things like forklift certification.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A company looking to connect employees to the right jobs in the logistics and manufacturing field has opened up another location in Louisville.

Unemployment numbers in Kentucky continue to hover around record lows, but there are still people in the state looking for new career opportunities. It’s the goal of ProLogistix to facilitate that.

ProLogistix works with employers across the city filling high-demand jobs in warehouses, factories and similar environments.

From the office opened opened Wednesday, ProLogistix said they can find jobs for up to 1,000 people per week.

They also work closely with national studies from blue collar workforces. They’re looking at what makes jobs attractive.

While pay rate continues to be a top priority, work schedule and shift time are more important than ever before.

At the new office you can strap on virtual reality gear to learn to drive a forklift without ever leaving the office.

“Forklift is an example, we can have them trained in two days, up and ready to go into a new job and a new career,” said ProLogistix Market Vice President Gale Beder. “A regular warehouse worker or employee in a manufacturing environment, we can get them to work the next day.”

You can find a list of job openings on the ProLogistix website. You can also visit their new location in Jeffersontown at the Stony Brook Shopping Center.

They’re open from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape blocked off much of the 200 block of N. 26th Street as Louisville Metro police...
Man dies after early morning shooting
Tail End Pet Clinic opens in Louisville
Low-cost animal care clinic opens in Louisville
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Child dies playing hide and seek at home, Thomas County deputies say
Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy...
Wall Street slips into a bear market; here’s what that means

Latest News

The drop in beef and pork prices isn't expected to last long. Also, movie theatres are having...
Your Money: Movie theaters, West coast port strike, Beef & pork prices down, Airline bookings
Local experts said recovering losses could take longer.
Experts say your chances of getting mauled by the bear market vary
Local experts said recovering losses could take longer.
Experts say your chances of getting mauled by the bear market vary
Amazon begins its drone delivery service. Also, automakers are asking Congress to lift the...
Your Money: EV tax credit, Better cell phone connectivity, Amazon drone delivery, Raising pilot pay