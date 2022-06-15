Company looking to link employees with new careers opens new office in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A company looking to connect employees to the right jobs in the logistics and manufacturing field has opened up another location in Louisville.

Unemployment numbers in Kentucky continue to hover around record lows, but there are still people in the state looking for new career opportunities. It’s the goal of ProLogistix to facilitate that.

ProLogistix works with employers across the city filling high-demand jobs in warehouses, factories and similar environments.

From the office opened opened Wednesday, ProLogistix said they can find jobs for up to 1,000 people per week.

They also work closely with national studies from blue collar workforces. They’re looking at what makes jobs attractive.

While pay rate continues to be a top priority, work schedule and shift time are more important than ever before.

At the new office you can strap on virtual reality gear to learn to drive a forklift without ever leaving the office.

“Forklift is an example, we can have them trained in two days, up and ready to go into a new job and a new career,” said ProLogistix Market Vice President Gale Beder. “A regular warehouse worker or employee in a manufacturing environment, we can get them to work the next day.”

You can find a list of job openings on the ProLogistix website. You can also visit their new location in Jeffersontown at the Stony Brook Shopping Center.

They’re open from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

