Extreme heat again cancels Churchill Downs live racing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The extereme heat over WAVE County has brought another cancellation of live racing at Churchill Downs.

The track has announced the eight-race card scheduled for Thursday, June 16, has been postponed. The card that scheduled for today was canceled on Tuesday, also due to the heat.

As it currently stands, live racing will resume on Friday, June 17 with the first post set for 12:45 p.m. Darren Rogers, the Senior Director of Communications & Media Services, said they will continue to monitor the forecast and any decision about cancellations because of extreme weather will be made after consultation with CDI’s Equine Medical Director, track management and regulatory officials.

Rogers said many factors, including temperature, humidity and wind speeds, are evaluated to ensure the safety and well-being of human and equine athletes.

Fans who purchased tickets in advance for Thursday’s card and exchange then at the Churchill Downs box office for tickets on a comparable race day in 2022. Those who purchased tickets thought Ticketmaster online should visit help.ticketmaster.com to get assistance with their order.

Churchill Downs will be open for simulcast wagering on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

