Farmers Feeding Families first community breakfast

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With rising prices it is getting more difficult for some families to put food on the table but there is a local effort to improve food insecurity through Kentucky Proud products.

There was the first community breakfast for “Farmers Feeding Families” in Shelby County Wednesday.

According to the Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture, nearly 12% of the people who live in Shelby County are considered food insecure.

The program gets locally farmed food into the hands of those who need it.

“Right here in Shelby County, it’s the same high-quality food that a lot of other people may take for granted, being donated back into the community,” Dr. Ryan Quarles, KY Agriculture Commissioner said. “A farmer gets a tax credit, a food pantry gets additional protein, and those less fortunate get a high quality meal, so that’s what makes this program work.”

The program through Metro United Way in Shelby County is also working to end the stigma associated with food insecurity.

To learn more about the Farmers Feeding Families program, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

