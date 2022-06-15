Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Grand jury indicts men for conspiracy to steal mail

A federal grand jury has indicted two men for conspiracy to steal mail and unlawfully...
A federal grand jury has indicted two men for conspiracy to steal mail and unlawfully possessing a postal key Wednesday.(LMDC)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A federal grand jury has indicted two men for conspiracy to steal mail and unlawfully possessing a postal key Wednesday.

According to the indictment, Angel Martin and Brandon King, engaged in a conspiracy to steal mail from United States Postal Service’s collection boxes on Hunsinger Lane and Billtown Road. Martin and King also had possession on an “arrow key,” which is used to open official mail collection boxes.

Both men are charged with conspiring to steal from an authorized depository for mail matter, post office, letter box and mail receptacle. They are also charged with unlawful possession of a key suited to locks on authorized receptacles for the deposit and delivery of mail matter.

If convicted, each face a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

The United States Postal Inspection Service and the Jeffersontown Police Department are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel King is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape blocked off much of the 200 block of N. 26th Street as Louisville Metro police...
Man dies after early morning shooting
Tail End Pet Clinic opens in Louisville
Low-cost animal care clinic opens in Louisville
A Ford logo and Ford dealership sign are displayed at Salem Ford in Salem, N.H., Tuesday, Oct....
Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles at risk of rollaway crashes
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Heat Advisory through tomorrow, weekend relief

Latest News

The skyline of Downtown Louisville from Jeffersonville, Ind.
Report: More than 1 in 5 downtown Louisville offices remain vacant; mayoral candidates explain their solutions
According to reports from Cushman & Wakefield, statistics from the first quarter of 2022 show...
Report: More than 1 in 5 downtown Louisville offices remain vacant; mayoral candidates explain their solutions
Bernheim’s new sensory garden is opening up to the public.
Bernheim Buddy Benches
Bernheim’s new sensory garden is opening up to the public.
Bernheim Buddy Benches