Grand jury indicts men for conspiracy to steal mail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A federal grand jury has indicted two men for conspiracy to steal mail and unlawfully possessing a postal key Wednesday.

According to the indictment, Angel Martin and Brandon King, engaged in a conspiracy to steal mail from United States Postal Service’s collection boxes on Hunsinger Lane and Billtown Road. Martin and King also had possession on an “arrow key,” which is used to open official mail collection boxes.

Both men are charged with conspiring to steal from an authorized depository for mail matter, post office, letter box and mail receptacle. They are also charged with unlawful possession of a key suited to locks on authorized receptacles for the deposit and delivery of mail matter.

If convicted, each face a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

The United States Postal Inspection Service and the Jeffersontown Police Department are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel King is prosecuting the case.

