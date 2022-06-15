Kentucky Derby Festival announces chair and dates for 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Derby Festival has set the stage for 2023. The announcement for the Derby Festival Chair and dates for signature events came Wednesday.

According to the release, longtime Louisville media leader Ken Selvaggi will chair the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival. Selvaggi was elected by the Festival’s Board of Directors Wednesday afternoon.

Ken Selvaggi is the General Manager of ESPN Louisville radio group and previously served as the Vice President/General Manager of WAVE-TV for more than a decade.

Dates for some of the festival’s events have been set. Block Party presented by Churchill Downs and Humana is set for April 15 and the PNC Tour de Lou is April 16.

Thunder Over Louisville will be held on April 22.

Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront will open on April 27.

GE Appliances miniMarathon & Marathon on April 30.

Great Bed Races are May 1.

Kentucky Proud WineFest is May 2.

Liberty Financial Great Steamboat Race is May 3.

