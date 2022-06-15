KY breaks overdose death record in 2021, fentanyl blamed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Overdose deaths in Kentucky rose 14.5% from 2020 to 2021, according to a new state report, exceeding 2,000 deaths for the first time partially due to the increased use of the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

The report said 2,250 people died from overdoses in 2021 in Kentucky, surpassing the number of deaths set in 2020 when more than 1,300 people overdosed, and 2019 when more than 1,300 people overdosed.

In addition, Jefferson County had the most overdoses in Kentucky in 2021 at 569 deaths and the highest number of methamphetamines and fentanyl overdoses.

Facing the overdose epidemic became Julie Hofmans’ reality in April 2020 when her son, 23-year-old Wyatt Williamson died after taking what he thought was a Xanax pill, not realizing it was also laced with fentanyl.

“In the three seconds it takes to take a sip of water, he was gone,” Hofmans said. “One pill can kill. One pill did kill, my son took one Xanax, one pill. That was it.”

More than 70% of drug overdoses in Kentucky in 2021 were caused by fentanyl, according to the report. The synthetic opioid has become more common over the years and is frequently laced with other street drugs, Heather Gibson, vice president of program services at the Healing Place said.

“We had overdoses (in the past), and people died, but it didn’t happen as suddenly as it does now where somebody can go out and get a batch that wasn’t mixed right, and they use one time and they die, so they don’t even get an opportunity at recovery,” Gibson said.

Gibson wasn’t surprised by the increase in overdoses over the past few years. She said what’s surprising is that it’s happening during a time when there is more access to recovery treatments, more drugs to aid in recovery and detoxing, and more awareness about addiction.

The solution isn’t simple. Gibson believes more focus should be placed on reducing the demand for the drugs rather than reducing the supply.

“This problem is complex and it seems like it’s going to take a lot more than we’re putting into it now,” Gibson said.

Hofmans wants to start by educating youth in schools about the dangers of fentanyl, which she calls “poison,” and the consequences of using drugs from the streets.

“I think that’s what my purpose in life might be, is to get the word out there so I can save other families, because if I can save one family from having to lose their child I would,” Hofmans said.

She spent Wednesday at the United States Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) first family summit . More than 80 families impacted by overdoses were invited to learn about the scope of current drug threats, exchange ideas with the DEA on how families can help them with their work, and spread awareness about the “One Pill Can Kill” campaign, according to the DEA.

Resources to help with addiction and recovery can be found here. To learn more about Wyatt’s story, click here.

