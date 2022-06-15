Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD, police union consider relaxing restrictions on rehiring officers after weekend violence

The LMPD is 300 officers short.
The LMPD is 300 officers short.
By Kathleen Ninke
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is 300 officers short.

After the last three days in the Louisville Metro, which saw six children shot, three bodies, and just one arrest, police said the need for dedicated officers is greater than ever.

“When I look at this weekend, what I’m seeing is, now, that’s officers needing to be present,” Shields said.

One partial solution, according to LMPD Chief Erika Shields, would be to rehire retired officers.

“When I came here, one of the things that seemed like a quick fix for staffing was to get some of the retirees back,” Shields said.

LMPD officers can retire after 20 years on the force with their full pension.

“You know their skillset,” Shields said. “They’ve been a good employee. They know the laws. There’s just so much in the way of upside.”

Yet it’s not that simple. The collective bargaining agreement between LMPD and the River City Fraternal Order of Police states that retired officers can only be offered 12-hour, overnight shifts, an assignment Shields said is hardly attractive.

The FOP said that stipulation is a strategic move meant to attract and retain more officers in the long-term.

“I think this [violence] is going to be sort of the new norm if we don’t take steps to correct the problems,” Dave Mutchler, spokesperson for the FOP said. “And some of those problems are, obviously you have the manpower issue.”

Still, Mutchler said the reason retired officers are required to work only 12-hour, overnight shifts is because that’s where they’re needed–especially now.

“If they’re working 10-6 Monday through Friday in nonviolent areas of the city where they’re not short on officers, that’s really not going to be helpful,” Mutchler said.

The concern is also that rehiring officers for the desirable assignments means current and new officers would not get those desirable shifts. Making LMPD, in the long-term, less attractive for officers.

“I think that we have to look at the balance there at what we’re offering folks that don’t work here right now, that already left,” Mutchler said. “But officers that do work here don’t have an opportunity to work those same shifts.”

However, Mutchler said the FOP recognizes that the weekend violence changes the situation.

“The need to have a stronger law enforcement presence, I think, yeah, that makes that something new that the FOP would work with,” Mutchler said. “The FOP is always open to discuss anything new that’s helpful for our community or our police department.”

Mutchler said the FOP would need a written proposal from the metro to get negotiations started.

By state law, rehires can only make 10% of the LMPD force. Right now, there are 33, which is about 3.3% of the force.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

