LMPD wrangles loose calf in Highview

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers were cowboys for a day after a run involving a loose bull calf in the Highview neighborhood.

LMPD posted images and a video on Tuesday of the trouble run on Outer Loop. A bull calf was reported loose on the street and officers arrived to wrangle him back to his home.

(Story continues below)

The other day 7th Division responded to a cow on Outer Loop. Check out these cowboys! This job is full of surprises! #LMPD #CowInTheRoad #CowboyUp Posted by Louisville Metro Police Department on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Officers did not state where the calf came from, but did take him back to the 7th Division headquarters on Outer Loop for a drink of water and a quick picture.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.