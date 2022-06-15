LMPD wrangles loose calf in Highview
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers were cowboys for a day after a run involving a loose bull calf in the Highview neighborhood.
LMPD posted images and a video on Tuesday of the trouble run on Outer Loop. A bull calf was reported loose on the street and officers arrived to wrangle him back to his home.
Officers did not state where the calf came from, but did take him back to the 7th Division headquarters on Outer Loop for a drink of water and a quick picture.
