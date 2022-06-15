Man charged with arson, accused of burning two houses near River Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clean shaven, clothed and apparently calm and lucid, Adam Baxter on Wednesday made an impression in court that was dramatically different from when he was arrested one week earlier, naked and wrapped in a blanket after a night of destruction.

“Even in conversations I had with him before, he seems lucid and alert,” defense attorney Mike Burns said. “I don’t know his whole history. But there was definitely something going on the day that all this happened.”

Baxter is accused of deliberately setting two houses on fire Tuesday night, June 7th in eastern Jefferson County near River Road.

Burns said Baxter has no memory of what he was doing the night homeowners say he was roaming the area in his underwear, stealing and causing damage.

Baxter, who had no prior felony record, was released Wednesday on a $50 thousand bond with assurances he would continue treatment for undisclosed mental health issues.

“If he gets the help he needs I think it’s good,” Burns said. “Before this, he’s got pretty much no history. So I guess the big question is what happened to cause this to happen?”

There are also lingering questions about how Baxter was originally released on his own recognizance within hours of his arrest.

He was freed from custody on Administrative Release by the Department of Pre-trial Services.

According to the Kentucky Court of Justice website, a state Supreme Court order “gives pretrial officers the authority to release based on specific criteria without contacting a judge. The program is designed to expedite the pretrial release of low- to moderate-risk defendants charged with nonviolent, nonsexual misdemeanors.”

Baxter was assessed by a pre-trial specialist as “a low or moderate risk on both the failure to appear and new criminal activity” according to an email from Leigh Anne Hiatt, Public Information Officer for the Administrative Office of the Courts.

Hiatt also said, “had Mr. Baxter been (originally) charged with a more serious or violent charge, such as Arson, he would not have been authorized to be released.”

