Man dies after early morning shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a man in the Portland neighborhood this morning is being called a homicide.

Louisville Metro police called to the 200 block of N. 26th Street around 5:50 a.m. found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to University Hospital where he died from his wounds. His name has not been released.

No details about what led to the shooting have been released, but LMPD says everyone involved has been accounted for.

This story will be updated.

