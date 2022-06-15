Person drowns near Green River Lake in Taylor County; Kentucky Fish and Wildlife investigating

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after a person drowns near Green River Lake in Taylor County on Tuesday evening.

According to Campbellsville Fire and Rescue, officials were called to reports of a person drowning near Wilson Creek in Campbellsville around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters located the callers, who told officials where the person was last seen.

Officials said a public safety diver and a backup safety diver were sent to the area and began searching for the person.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife also performed a sonar scan and guided the divers to the victim, who was around 75 feet out from the bank, Campbellsville Fire and Rescue confirmed.

The person was pronounced dead by the Taylor County Coroner’s Office.

Campbellsville Fire said 21 firefighters were on scene, as well as multiple rescue squads and divers.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and the Taylor County Coroner’s Office is handling the investigation. Officials said no rescuers were injured during the recovery.

