ProLogistix job openings

A company looking to connect employees to the right jobs in the logistics and manufacturing field have opened up another location in Louisville.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A company looking to connect employees to the right jobs in the logistics and manufacturing field have opened up another location in Louisville.

With virtual reality learning and face to face instruction.

Unemployment numbers in Kentucky continue to hover around record lows, but there are still people in the state looking for new career opportunities. It’s the goal of ProLogistix to facilitate that.

