Rollover crash on I-65 South in Scott County

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police say a single vehicle rollover crash involving a semi has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 65.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the 32 mile marker in southern Scott County. The traffic is being diverted from I-65 South at mile marker 34.

ISP says there were only minor injuries as a result of the crash.

State police have been able to reopen one lane for short periods and expect to have the scene cleared in within the hour.

