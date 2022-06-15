Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Rollover crash on I-65 South in Scott County

Indiana State Police say a single vehicle rollover crash involving a semi closed the southbound...
Indiana State Police say a single vehicle rollover crash involving a semi closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Scott County. The crash happened around 5 a.m.(Source: Sgt. Carey Huls, Indiana State Police)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police say a single vehicle rollover crash involving a semi has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 65.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the 32 mile marker in southern Scott County. The traffic is being diverted from I-65 South at mile marker 34.

ISP says there were only minor injuries as a result of the crash.

State police have been able to reopen one lane for short periods and expect to have the scene cleared in within the hour.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tail End Pet Clinic opens in Louisville
Low-cost animal care clinic opens in Louisville
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Child dies playing hide and seek at home, Thomas County deputies say
Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy...
Wall Street slips into a bear market; here’s what that means
Montrezl Harrell (Source: Kendrick Haskins/WAVE 3 News)
Montrezl Harrell, former UofL basketball star, arrested on marijuana trafficking charge

Latest News

How Louisville first responders handle the hot weather
Scott Memorial Health receives naloxone vending machine as part of state effort to curb drug...
Naloxone vending machine installed at Indiana hospital amid drug epidemic
"I'm going to pay off my house today." Louisville Man Says after Winning $200,000 Scratch-Off...
Louisville man cashes $200,000 winning Kentucky Lottery ticket
Zoneton Fire - working house fire scene
Zoneton firefighters battle house fire in Hillview area