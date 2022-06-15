Thorntons security company had expired license at the time of fatal shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The security company that hired an armed guard now accused of murder, did not have an active license with the city, WAVE News Troubleshooters uncovered.

Sunday night, Travon Parrish was arrested after police say he shot and killed a man over an alleged stolen beer.

Parrish, WAVE News found, had been arrested in March, 2022 for pointing a gun at three people and fighting police. In 2020, he’d also been arrested for resisting arrest and being combative with a female officer.

City ordinances prohibit the hiring of armed guards if they are facing any felony charges. Parrish was facing four of them, in addition to several other misdemeanors.

According to the city’s records, the company that hired him, Alert Patrol Inc didn’t have an active license with ABC, the city agency that enforces those laws.

Their records show Alert Patrol Inc’s license had expired in September, 2021.

It’s reinstatement was pending because of a lack of the required “background checks.”

Alert Patrol Inc, did not return any calls to ask about the issue, neither did Thorntons.

They did confirm Monday that they’d fired the security company which is based in Florida, according to our research.

Wednesday, Thorntons was issued a public nuisance notice by ABC in relation to the shooting. It is the second such notice within a year.

The gas station was issued the same warning in July, 2021 after two LMPD reports of a theft and a robbery.

