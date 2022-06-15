Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

VIDEO: Woman comes home to huge bear in her kitchen

A Connecticut woman says she was startled to come home to find a bear in her house. (Source: WFSB)
By Erin Edwards and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTED, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Residents in a certain Connecticut neighborhood have reported more bear sightings lately that included one of the large animals taking over a woman’s kitchen.

On Monday, Shannon Davis said she was startled to see a bear in her home. And it wasn’t until she saw her cat sitting outside staring at a window that she thought something was wrong.

“It was just a weird look on the cat, and then I saw a shadow walk by the window,” Davis said.

WFSB reported the bear broke into Davis’ house through a window and made its way to the kitchen.

“It was like, ‘What’s for dinner?’” she said.

Davis said she then ran to her neighbor and asked for help.

“He started banging on the door. The bear then went into my room and climbed out my window,” she said.

The Winsted resident said there wasn’t a lot of damage from the incident.

“There was a lollipop stuck to the rug and a pulled-out snack tray,” Davis said. “But there was only a package of vanilla wafers and Dots missing.”

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection reported the bear population has been steadily growing in the area. In 2022, there has been a 20% increase in calls regarding a bear.

“This is a pretty big increase for us,” Chris Lewis of the Environmental Conservation Police Division said.

Lewis said keeping food sources away from bears is vital in keeping the animals away.

“Bears are attracted to food. So, remove the food source, and the bears don’t have a reason to come to visit your yard or house,” Lewis said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape blocked off much of the 200 block of N. 26th Street as Louisville Metro police...
Man dies after early morning shooting
Tail End Pet Clinic opens in Louisville
Low-cost animal care clinic opens in Louisville
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Child dies playing hide and seek at home, Thomas County deputies say
Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy...
Wall Street slips into a bear market; here’s what that means

Latest News

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump, including Kevin Seefried, left, walk...
Confederate flag-toting man, son convicted in Capitol riot
President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office of the White House after arriving on Marine One,...
LIVE: White House hosts Pride event; Biden seeks to counter state actions he sees as anti-LGBTQ
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Heat Advisory through tomorrow, weekend relief
Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a...
FDA advisers move COVID-19 shots closer for kids under 5
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
John Hinckley Jr., who shot Reagan, freed from court oversight after decades