WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew honored as ‘Most Admired Woman’ award winner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s Woman magazine honored the winners of its 20th annual “Most Admired Woman” awards on Tuesday night, and one award winner should look very familiar to WAVE Sunrise viewers.
WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew was voted the “Most Admired Woman in Media” by voters online. Andrew was one of 16 winners highlighted at the event at Mellwood Arts Center.
Every year, Today’s Woman selects empowering women and showcases their accomplishments and successes to the Louisville community. Categories include corporate leadership, tomorrow’s leaders, education and hospitality.
The most influential women are selected through votes and enshrined in the magazine’s Hall of Fame.
“I’m still so incredibly grateful for everybody that voted for me,” Andrew said. “It’s still a little bit overwhelming but very humbling that people thought enough of me to vote for me in this category. I’m incredibly grateful for that, that is for sure. So now, we’re celebrating tonight and I get to sleep in tomorrow.”
The magazine said a record-breaking 60,000 votes were received in total for this year’s awards program.
A complete list of winners can be seen below:
- Hospitality - Sydney Anthony
- Education - Michelle Coke Farmer
- Community & Sisterhood - Tiffany Ramos Cardwell
- Life & Style - LaShonda Unseld-Hopkins
- Media - Tawana Andrew
- Health & Wellness - Beth Mattingly Denham
- Fitness - Thelma Banks
- Arts - Hannah Drake
- Corporate Leadership - Elizabeth Hatchett
- Tomorrow’s Leaders - Gia Combs
- Young Woman Executives - Megan Atkins Thoben
- Equity Champions - Dana J. Johnson
- Home & Garden - Whitney Powers
- Entrepreneurship - Dr. Joya Griffin
- Nonprofit Leadership - Amabelle Camba
- Public Service - Keisha Dorsey, MPH
