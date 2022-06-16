Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

5 people hurt in Kentucky gas explosion

According to the Clinton County emergency manager, workers with a building company were...
According to the Clinton County emergency manager, workers with a building company were drilling for gas in Clinton County when they experienced some sort of ignition, causing an explosion.(Source: MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Five people were hurt in an explosion in Kentucky Thursday afternoon.

According to the Clinton County emergency manager, workers with a building company were drilling for gas in Clinton County when they experienced some sort of ignition, causing an explosion.

We’re told three people were airlifted to hospitals with burns. Two other people were treated at local facilities.

The emergency manager did not have any additional information.

This is a developing story.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ky. Sec. of State Michael Adams
‘I think they want to watch the world burn’: Ky. sec. of state responds to Oldham Co. candidate’s request for recount in 36-point loss
Crime scene tape blocked off much of the 200 block of N. 26th Street as Louisville Metro police...
Man dies after early morning shooting
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who was found shot and...
Victim’s name released after a burned body found near park in Phoenix Hill
A Ford logo and Ford dealership sign are displayed at Salem Ford in Salem, N.H., Tuesday, Oct....
Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles at risk of rollaway crashes

Latest News

The new baby box is located at the Okolona Fire Protection District Station #3 on Rangeland Road.
Blessing of the Okolona baby box
New Oldham County Principal
Oldham County High School’s next principal announced
The basketball camp will take place at the KFC Yum! Center from June 27 to the 29.
Robbie Valentine summer basketball camp
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs