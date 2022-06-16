Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

AAA and Spalding University to help mature drivers “fit” their cars

AAA East Central and Spalding University’s Occupational Therapy Department helped mater drivers...
AAA East Central and Spalding University’s Occupational Therapy Department helped mater drivers check how well they “fit” their cars Wednesday.(Pexels)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - AAA East Central and Spalding University’s Occupational Therapy Department helped mater drivers check how well they “fit” their cars Wednesday.

Drivers got to come through the CarFit event in their own vehicles and trained technicians helped them through the 12-point checklist.

“As we age, we lose mobility, we lose sometimes the strength and the function that we had when we were younger, but we’re still mentally capable of driving,” Lynda Lambert from AAA East Central said. “So this program, it’s a 12-point check where we have occupational therapy students from Spalding who are here today helping us conduct the checks. And we check the vehicle with the driver inside.”

Some of the key areas focused on were adjusting mirrors to blind spots, foot positioning on the gas and brake pedals, a seat that fits comfortably, and proximity to the steering wheel.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape blocked off much of the 200 block of N. 26th Street as Louisville Metro police...
Man dies after early morning shooting
Tail End Pet Clinic opens in Louisville
Low-cost animal care clinic opens in Louisville
A Ford logo and Ford dealership sign are displayed at Salem Ford in Salem, N.H., Tuesday, Oct....
Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles at risk of rollaway crashes
The Claudia Sanders Dinner House, a restaurant in Shelbyville, Ky. restaurant that was owned...
Claudia Sanders Dinner House for sale
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

Latest News

The first video in the West Louisville trailblazer series premiered Wednesday at noon to...
West Louisville Trailblazer video series kicks off; LIBA, AMPED help black owned small businesses
The first video in the West Louisville trailblazer series premiered Wednesday at noon to...
West Louisville Trailblazer video series kicks off; LIBA, AMPED help black owned small businesses
Sunday night, Travon Parrish was arrested after police say he shot and killed a man over an...
Thorntons security company had expired license at the time of fatal shooting
The security company that hired an armed guard now accused of murder, did not have an active...
Thorntons security company had expired license at the time of fatal shooting