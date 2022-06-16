AAA and Spalding University to help mature drivers “fit” their cars

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - AAA East Central and Spalding University’s Occupational Therapy Department helped mater drivers check how well they “fit” their cars Wednesday.

Drivers got to come through the CarFit event in their own vehicles and trained technicians helped them through the 12-point checklist.

“As we age, we lose mobility, we lose sometimes the strength and the function that we had when we were younger, but we’re still mentally capable of driving,” Lynda Lambert from AAA East Central said. “So this program, it’s a 12-point check where we have occupational therapy students from Spalding who are here today helping us conduct the checks. And we check the vehicle with the driver inside.”

Some of the key areas focused on were adjusting mirrors to blind spots, foot positioning on the gas and brake pedals, a seat that fits comfortably, and proximity to the steering wheel.

