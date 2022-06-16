Contact Troubleshooters
Blessing of the Okolona baby box

The new baby box is located at the Okolona Fire Protection District Station #3 on Rangeland Road.
The new baby box is located at the Okolona Fire Protection District Station #3 on Rangeland Road.(ABC 7 Chicago / YouTube)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city of Louisville blessed a baby box in Okolona Thursday.

The new baby box is located at the Okolona Fire Protection District Station #3 on Rangeland Road.

This baby box is the 10th in Kentucky and the 111th in the nation. Safe Haven Baby Boxes are a tool allowing mothers to anonymously surrender their child safely and securely without consequences.

To learn more about Safe Have baby boxes, click or tap here.

