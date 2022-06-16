City of Louisville raises PRIDE flag

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city of Louisville hosted a ceremony to raise the PRIDE flag to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community on Thursday. Mayor Greg Fischer was at the event to kickoff Pride week in Louisville with the rest of the community.

There will be several events open to anyone to learn more about or celebrate the L-G-B-T-Q plus community.

“The reality is that you have trans people. Especially the youth that they are who they are,” Erica Fields, an ally for Trans Rights said. “They don’t have any choice in that. Their choice is they stay in the closet they become more depressed and in many cases attempt suicide.”

Kentuckiana Pride hosted a kickoff party at the Chill Bar Thursday night to celebrate. The Pride parade is happening Saturday June 18.

