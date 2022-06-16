Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

City of Louisville raises PRIDE flag

Mayor Greg Fischer was at the event to kickoff Pride week in Louisville with the rest of the community.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city of Louisville hosted a ceremony to raise the PRIDE flag to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community on Thursday. Mayor Greg Fischer was at the event to kickoff Pride week in Louisville with the rest of the community.

There will be several events open to anyone to learn more about or celebrate the L-G-B-T-Q plus community.

“The reality is that you have trans people. Especially the youth that they are who they are,” Erica Fields, an ally for Trans Rights said. “They don’t have any choice in that. Their choice is they stay in the closet they become more depressed and in many cases attempt suicide.”

Kentuckiana Pride hosted a kickoff party at the Chill Bar Thursday night to celebrate. The Pride parade is happening Saturday June 18.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ky. Sec. of State Michael Adams
‘I think they want to watch the world burn’: Ky. sec. of state responds to Oldham Co. candidate’s request for recount in 36-point loss
Crime scene tape blocked off much of the 200 block of N. 26th Street as Louisville Metro police...
Man dies after early morning shooting
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who was found shot and...
Victim’s name released after a burned body found near park in Phoenix Hill
LMPD released photos of the suspect to their social media, asking the public to help identify...
Suspect in Big Four Bridge shooting arrested

Latest News

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for a mother and her three-year-old...
Deputies searching for a missing mother and daughter
Mayor Greg Fischer was at the event to kickoff Pride week in Louisville with the rest of the...
City of Louisville raises PRIDE flag
44 thousand pounds of baby formula was flown into Louisville from Switzerland Thursday.
Baby formula delivered to Louisville
44 thousand pounds of baby formula was flown into Louisville from Switzerland Thursday.
Baby formula delivered to Louisville