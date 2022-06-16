Father of 9-year-old victim in Big Four Bridge shooting arrested, charged with assault

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department have arrested a suspect in the Big Four Bridge weekend shooting that injured five teenagers and one 9-year-old.

William Devon Thompson, Jr., 31, of Louisville, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon and charged with six counts of first-degree assault and one count of disorderly conduct.

William Devon Thompson, Jr, 31, of Louisville, is charged with six counts of assault and one county of disorderly conduct in connection with a June 11, 2022 shooting on the Big Four Bridge. (Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)

LMPD says Thompson is the father of the 9-year-old grazed by a bullet in the shooting. The 9-year-old was at the center of the conflict: LMPD says the child was shoved off of an electric scooter, causing an altercation. Soon after, two people began shooting.

It is expected that Thompson will be arraigned Friday morning at the LMDC courtroom.

Thompson is charged with six counts of assault, and there are six reported victims in the arrest documents. However, it is not clear that the charges correspond specifically with the number of victims. On that matter, the arrest document only states, “The subject’s actions wantonly created a risk to the public by means of violent behavior in the form of shooting into a crowd in a highly populated area.”

LMPD would not confirm if Thompson is the person of interest identified in the photos released by the department (below). Police said they will not release that information because there are “still witnesses to interview.”

LMPD released photos of the suspect to their social media, asking the public to help identify the man. (LMPD)

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is still investigating and anyone information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip portal.

