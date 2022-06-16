FORECAST: Heat wave continues; rain, cool weather on the way

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT ADVISORY: Much of WAVE Country (Including Louisville) until 9 PM

THUNDERSTORM RISK: Very low this afternoon/evening; increases toward sunrise Friday

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Lots of blue sky, low humidity, and highs BELOW 90 degrees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The heatwave continues with highs in the 90s this afternoon. The heat index looks to climb into the 100° to 105° range at times. Areas north of the Ohio River could see an isolated afternoon downpour, but most look to remain dry.

Tonight will be warm once again with lows in the 70s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms move into the region after 3 or 4 AM as a cold front pushes south.

Scattered thunderstorms remain possible through Friday afternoon as the cold front continues its journey south. Highs only look to top out near 90°. Cooler, less humid air rolls into the region Friday night behind the front. Lows fall into the 50s and low 60s by Saturday morning.

A reminder to please take it easy outside as the heat continues. Drink plenty of water and take plenty of breaks. Check on your friends and neighbors and please keep your pets inside if you can; if no choice, provide shade and constant, cold, fresh water. Never leave kids & pets in the cars unattended!

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.