FORECAST: Weekend relief

A few clouds will start to work into the region late tonight into Friday morning.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • FRIDAY: AM rain chances, still warm
  • WEEKEND: lower heat & lower humidity
  • NEXT WEEK: another heat wave

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few clouds will start to work into the region late tonight into Friday morning. Temperatures will stay warm and muggy with lows in the upper 70s.

We’ll be watching a cluster of showers and a few thunderstorms arriving mid to late morning from the north and west. This is our best rain chance for the next 10+ days.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look all the promising for everyone. Highs near 90°. After highs in the 80s to near 90 on Friday, cooler and less-humid air will roll in behind the cold front Friday night.

Expect overnight lows dropping back into the 60s again for the first time in a while! Saturday is easily the pick of the weekend thanks to low humidity, sunshine, and some cooler (but not necessarily cool) air. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

The heat expected to build across the southeast part of the country next week could rival what we’ve seen this week. Highs in the mid to upper 90s look likely at this point. Summer rolling in with some steam!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

