GRRAND largest intake of dogs

It’s the largest intake of dogs GRRAND has ever had and they need help finding them a home.
By Sean Baute
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LYDON, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s the largest intake of dogs GRRAND has ever had and they need help finding them a home. They have areas like this to play in the meantime, but they’re going to need a loving family eventually.

It’s all fun and games for the ten dogs brought to GRRAND, which stands for Golden Retrievers Rescue and Adoption of Needy Dogs, but it’s not what they’re used to.

The ten pups have spent their whole lives on a farm. The breeder who raised them could no longer take care of them.

GRRAND President Nina Scott says the dogs were well taken care of, but they need to go somewhere.

Somewhere where their sole role in life will be as a family member - not as means to production.

They age in rage from 6 months to just over a year old. Some are pure goldens others are mixed with great pyranese.

Their goal now is to keep them happy and healthy until they can get them into a new home - and ultimately keep them there.

Donations are always welcomed, but applying to adopt or foster is the best way to help.

For more information or to apply for adoption, click or tap here.

