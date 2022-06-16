Henry County man facing child sex abuse charges

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have charged a Henry County man with multiple counts of child sexual abuse after receiving a complaint from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services involving a teenage girl.

The girl, 14, had told her mother that she had been the victim of abuse. Her mother contacted CHFS and an investigation was started.

When the suspect, Gary Clark, 86, of Pleasureville, Ky., was interviewed by KSP, he admitted to numerous sex abuse acts involving the girl over the years. Clark said they began when she was a baby.

Clark was arrested by KSP and booked into the Oldham County Detention Center. He is charged with ten counts of sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years of age and one count sexual abuse.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.