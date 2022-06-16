Contact Troubleshooters
Hundreds of Kentucky cities receiving funding to offset COVID-19 costs

File photo of Gov. Andy Beshear during a Team Kentucky update.
File photo of Gov. Andy Beshear during a Team Kentucky update.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 360 non-entitlement cities in Kentucky are receiving funding that exceeds $162 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The funding is being distributed Thursday to help cities offset COVID-19 expenses like the costs of personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics, loss of revenue, and payroll, according to a release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office.

This is the second round of ARPA funding for eligible local governments since these cities received their first tranche of funding back in 2021.

Some cities in Jefferson County receiving federal dollars include Hurstbourne and Jeffersontown. For a complete list of how much money each city has been awarded, click here.

