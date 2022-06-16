Local nonprofit rescues 10 Golden Retrievers now looking for new home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville nonprofit dog rescue recently took in 10 Golden Retrievers from a retiring breeder.

The dogs are all in search of a new home.

It’s the largest intake of dogs GRRAND has ever had. GRRAND stands for Golden Retrievers Rescue and Adoption of Needy Dogs. The nonprofit provides a happy life in the meantime, but it’s a family the team is looking for.

The 10 pups have spent their whole lives on a farm, but the breeder who raised them could no longer take care of them when she became ill.

”She knew we’d find them great families,” said GRRAND President Nina Scott.

Scott said the dogs were well taken care of by the breeder, but they need to go somewhere where their sole role in life will be as a family member and not as means to production.

The dogs in range from six months to just over a year old. Some are pure goldens others and others are mixed with Great Pyrenees.

GRRAND’s goal now is to keep the pups happy and healthy until they can get them into a new home and ultimately keep them there.

”Every dog that comes to us, we determine, what would be the best for that particular dog,” said Scott. “Our goal is that dog does not come back to us.”

Donations are always welcomed, but applying to adopt or foster is the best way to help.

You can apply here.

