Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Local nonprofit rescues 10 Golden Retrievers now looking for new home

GRRAND rescued ten Golden Retrievers from a retiring breeder June 9.
GRRAND rescued ten Golden Retrievers from a retiring breeder June 9.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville nonprofit dog rescue recently took in 10 Golden Retrievers from a retiring breeder.

The dogs are all in search of a new home.

It’s the largest intake of dogs GRRAND has ever had. GRRAND stands for Golden Retrievers Rescue and Adoption of Needy Dogs. The nonprofit provides a happy life in the meantime, but it’s a family the team is looking for.

The 10 pups have spent their whole lives on a farm, but the breeder who raised them could no longer take care of them when she became ill.

”She knew we’d find them great families,” said GRRAND President Nina Scott.

Scott said the dogs were well taken care of by the breeder, but they need to go somewhere where their sole role in life will be as a family member and not as means to production.

The dogs in range from six months to just over a year old. Some are pure goldens others and others are mixed with Great Pyrenees.

GRRAND’s goal now is to keep the pups happy and healthy until they can get them into a new home and ultimately keep them there.

”Every dog that comes to us, we determine, what would be the best for that particular dog,” said Scott. “Our goal is that dog does not come back to us.”

Donations are always welcomed, but applying to adopt or foster is the best way to help.

You can apply here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape blocked off much of the 200 block of N. 26th Street as Louisville Metro police...
Man dies after early morning shooting
Ky. Sec. of State Michael Adams
‘I think they want to watch the world burn’: Ky. sec. of state responds to Oldham Co. candidate’s request for recount in 36-point loss
A Ford logo and Ford dealership sign are displayed at Salem Ford in Salem, N.H., Tuesday, Oct....
Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles at risk of rollaway crashes
The Claudia Sanders Dinner House, a restaurant in Shelbyville, Ky. restaurant that was owned...
Claudia Sanders Dinner House for sale
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy

Latest News

Javontae Stewart-Moore, 18, of Louisville, was arrested by June 15, 2022 on complicity to...
Suspect arrested in Shively homicide case
LMPD investigating a shooting at the Big Four Bridge over the weekend.
City leaders want scooter companies to be part of solution to Louisville violence
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who was found shot and...
Victim’s name released after a burned body found near park in Phoenix Hill
An Oldham County Republican has to raise $22,000 before June 16 to fund a primary ballot...
KY Secretary State recount requests