Mayor Fischer apologizes for racism in Louisville at Juneteenth Luncheon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer spoke at a Juneteenth Luncheon Thursday to apologize for the city’s role in upholding oppressive, racist systems for generations and during his reign.

”I can not erase all the injustices from the first slave ships to today. But what I can do is offer a sincere apology from me to our black communities,” Mayor Greg Fischer said.

The Luncheon was put on for the 60th Anniversary of the Human Relations Commission. His apology came three days before Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the emancipation of slavery.

“To act like we have had an upward trajectory since 60 years ago would be misplaced,” Mayor Fischer said.

Taylor was shot and killed in her Louisville apartment in March of 2020. It happened while officers were serving a no-knock warrant tied to a drug investigation. The Mayor mentioned Taylor’s death, saying it is a prime example of injustice and something he’s talked to Chief Shields about many times.

”And in the coming weeks, she will have more to say on the history of institutional abuse of black Americans by the police,” Mayor Fischer said. “So for now, along with this apology, I pledge to continue to fight for justice for my remaining time as Mayor and all my breaths thereafter. Thank you all.”

Some people at the event said they were glad to hear his apology. Others said they hope to see it in action.

”I’m glad that he apologized, and I can’t wait to see how sorry he was-he is,” attendee Alexandria Bouitt said. ”Most people here, are older, so they’ve grown up here, and they’ve seen the changes in their community, so I feel like they are ready for the change to happen, they are ready for someone to do something about it.”

One woman said she’s interested to see Chief Shields take a stand next.

”I’m sure people are looking forward to it, to whatever she has to announce, because it is past time for it. Now is the time,” attendee Mary Francis Stiner said.

