Oldham County High School’s next principal announced

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Oldham County High School School-Based Decision Making Council has selected the next principal of Oldham County’s largest high school.

Natalie Brown, Ed.D., will become Oldham County High School’s next principal on July 1. She currently serves as Carroll County High School’s principal.

According to a release from Oldham County Schools, Brown has 24 years of experience in educational development, classroom management, and student empowerment. She has both classroom and administration experience strengthening school communities.

“As a resident of Oldham County, I look forward to serving the students and families in my community. My immediate goal is getting to know the various stakeholders and establishing two-way communication so that we can make OCHS even greater than it already is,” said Brown. “This is an opportunity of a lifetime for me, and I’m thrilled to lead the Oldham County Colonels.”

The release states that Brown has worked directly with the Kentucky Department of Education as an education recovery specialist, championed literacy initiatives, and served on audit committees.

“We are excited to add Dr. Brown to our growing team of exceptional educational leaders here at Oldham County Schools,” said Superintendent Jason Radford, Ed.D. “I know her diverse experiences and keen leadership skills will allow her to lead Oldham County High School to continued success.”

