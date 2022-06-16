Robbie Valentine summer basketball camp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Parks and Recreation is partnering with local sports legend, Robbie Valentine for a free three-day youth basketball camp.

The basketball camp will take place at the KFC Yum! Center from June 27 to the 29. The sessions will be from 5p.m. to 8p.m.

During the camp, kids from all skill levels will learn the fundamentals of basketball as well as the prinicipals of teamwork and individual responsibility.

The camp is open to kids ages five to 14.

To learn more about the camp, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.