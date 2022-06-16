Suspect arrested in Shively homicide case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man wanted in a homicide investigation was taken into custody yesterday and is set to face a judge this morning.

Javontae Stewart-Moore, 18, of Louisville, was arrested by Shively police last night and charged with complicity to murder.

Stewart-Moore is accused of being involved in the shooting death of Jordin Barnes, 29, of Louisville. It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 4500 block of Dixie Highway on the night of June 5.

Stewart-Moore is also facing a separate charge of complicity to robbery in connection with a May 31. In that case, the victim was robbed at gunpoint for his vehicle. That vehicle was the same one used in the deadly shooting a few days later.

