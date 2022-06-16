Contact Troubleshooters
Suspect in Big Four Bridge shooting arrested

LMPD released photos of the suspect to their social media, asking the public to help identify...
LMPD released photos of the suspect to their social media, asking the public to help identify the man.(LMPD)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested the suspect involved in the Big Four Bridge weekend shooting that injured five teenagers.

William Devon Thompson, Jr. was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

Thompson has been charged with six counts of assault and one count of disorderly conduct. LMPD says Thompson is the father of the 9-year-old grazed by a bullet in the shooting.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is still investigating and anyone information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

