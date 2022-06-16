Troubleshooters: Neighbors question how New Albany impound lot built in restricted zoning area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A scenic Indiana hillside turned into an impound lot has the surrounding neighborhood in an uproar and sending a question into the Troubleshooters hotline: How was this placement legal?

New Albany’s impound lot has been a bit of a traveling circus the last few years. It was moved off Highway 111 four years ago after that property had been contaminated with coal ash. It was moved to a city contractor’s property and then moved again to the surprise of homeowners.

“It helps me relax, I just love it,” said Mark Schaefer.

He walks five miles a day around his neighborhood on Eagle Lane. He loves the neighborhood, but the view has changed.

“It was a beautiful pristine, area field,” said Schaefer.

He captured the pastoral scene on camera before it was transformed last summer by excavators and dump trucks.

“And they built probably the most unsightly looking sight that you could imagine,” said Schaefer.

He asked the company that owns the land what was going on.

“I went into CCE and I inquired, and the woman at the front desk said, we’re putting in an impound lot, and she didn’t finish it, another woman came rushing from the back and said don’t say anything more,” recalled Schaefer.

And that’s why he contacted the Troubleshooters. He said New Albany told him the land was zoned industrial, but when he looked at a city zoning map, he saw a blob covering nearly the entire property.

“This was specifically zoned steep slope, and that steep slope could not be developed without a variance,” said Schaefer.

The city passed the zoning map six months before CCE and its related entities bought the land. The zoning code said land disturbing activity can’t occur on steep slopes.

CCE declined to speak with WAVE News.

“I’ve been told by several realtors that our property value will be negatively impacted,” said Schaefer.

The answer WAVE News found traces back to old zoning records from prior developers.

“In this case, there was a prior use at the property before the zoning code changed and added that,” said New Albany City Attorney Shane Gibson.

A developer wanted to create an industrial park in the same area in 1998. Minutes show the vice president of the plan commission asked if a new Panama Canal would need to be built to develop the property. He made a motion to reject the plan entirely, but ultimately relented giving approval for two portions of it only. City Attorney Shane Gibson said the rest was approved a year later.

“It was platted in 1999 as an industrial site, and used as an industrial site, so the owner of the property of that entire area got it replatted, rezoned to permit industrial use,” said Gibson.

Gibson said even though the city changed the zoning in 2019 and extended the steep slope area, the industrial park was already approved. The zoning code allows users to keep using a property even if the zoning changes, and even if the land was vacant.

“It recognizes that owners of property have a property interest in their business and the government can’t come and change that and force them out of business,” said Gibson.

Schaeffer believes the whole thing isn’t right.

“I’d like to see them tear it down, I think they could, I think they got the equipment to restore it, I doubt that that will happen,” said Schaefer.

But he’ll have to enjoy his walks from now on ignoring the man made plateau that replaced nature’s slopes.

Council members asked the City to have grass and shrubs added to help blend and camouflage the impound lot last November after neighbors raised concerns.

The police chief said CCE had already added plants and they were growing.

