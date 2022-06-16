Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

UK Men’s Basketball to host Kansas for SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Kentucky and Kansas will meet for the eighth time in nine seasons in 2023.
Kentucky and Kansas will meet for the eighth time in nine seasons in 2023.(Source: UK Athletics)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky and Kansas will meet for the eighth time in nine seasons in 2023. The Jayhawks will visit the Rupp Arena on January 28 for the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The full slate of games was announced on Thursday.

This matchup will mark the 34th time meeting between UK and Kansas and it will be the 10th time during the John Calipari era.

All 10 games will be air across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

UK is 5-3 all-time and has won each of its last four games played in the event.

Fans interested in purchasing new season tickets for the upcoming year are encouraged to sign up now for the men’s basketball season ticket lottery, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ky. Sec. of State Michael Adams
‘I think they want to watch the world burn’: Ky. sec. of state responds to Oldham Co. candidate’s request for recount in 36-point loss
Crime scene tape blocked off much of the 200 block of N. 26th Street as Louisville Metro police...
Man dies after early morning shooting
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who was found shot and...
Victim’s name released after a burned body found near park in Phoenix Hill
A Ford logo and Ford dealership sign are displayed at Salem Ford in Salem, N.H., Tuesday, Oct....
Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles at risk of rollaway crashes

Latest News

Churchill Downs
Extreme heat again cancels Churchill Downs live racing
Montrezl Harrell (Source: Kendrick Haskins/WAVE 3 News)
Montrezl Harrell, former UofL basketball star, arrested on marijuana trafficking charge
Ballard softball celebrates first state championship
Ballard Softball Completes Undefeated Season with State Title
Christian Knapczyk slides into second
Cards Season Ends at Texas A&M