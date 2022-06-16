UK Men’s Basketball to host Kansas for SEC/Big 12 Challenge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky and Kansas will meet for the eighth time in nine seasons in 2023. The Jayhawks will visit the Rupp Arena on January 28 for the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The full slate of games was announced on Thursday.

This matchup will mark the 34th time meeting between UK and Kansas and it will be the 10th time during the John Calipari era.

All 10 games will be air across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

UK is 5-3 all-time and has won each of its last four games played in the event.

