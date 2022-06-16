Contact Troubleshooters
Victim’s name released after a burned body found near park in Phoenix Hill

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who was found shot and burned to death.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who was found shot and burned to death near the park in Phoenix Hill on Monday.

Derick Williams, 49, of Louisville, was found on the 600 block of Barret Avenue shot and burned early Monday morning.

There are currently no suspects at this time. Click or tap here to view our previous coverage.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

