Victim’s name released after a burned body found near park in Phoenix Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who was found shot and burned to death near the park in Phoenix Hill on Monday.

Derick Williams, 49, of Louisville, was found on the 600 block of Barret Avenue shot and burned early Monday morning.

There are currently no suspects at this time. Click or tap here to view our previous coverage.

