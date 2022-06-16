Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Victim’s name released after deadly shooting at downtown Thorntons

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim who was shot and...
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim who was shot and killed at Thorntons.(MGN)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim who was shot and killed at Thorntons on 1st and Broadway Sunday night.

David Keith Dickson, 36, of Louisville, has been identified as the victim. Dickson died from his injuries before he could be taken to the hospital.

The suspect, Tavon Parrish was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Monday.

Click or tap here to see our previous coverage.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape blocked off much of the 200 block of N. 26th Street as Louisville Metro police...
Man dies after early morning shooting
Tail End Pet Clinic opens in Louisville
Low-cost animal care clinic opens in Louisville
A Ford logo and Ford dealership sign are displayed at Salem Ford in Salem, N.H., Tuesday, Oct....
Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles at risk of rollaway crashes
The Claudia Sanders Dinner House, a restaurant in Shelbyville, Ky. restaurant that was owned...
Claudia Sanders Dinner House for sale
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

Latest News

KY Secretary State recount requests
AAA East Central and Spalding University’s Occupational Therapy Department helped mater drivers...
AAA and Spalding University to help mature drivers “fit” their cars
The first video in the West Louisville trailblazer series premiered Wednesday at noon to...
West Louisville Trailblazer video series kicks off; LIBA, AMPED help black owned small businesses
The first video in the West Louisville trailblazer series premiered Wednesday at noon to...
West Louisville Trailblazer video series kicks off; LIBA, AMPED help black owned small businesses