Victim’s name released after deadly shooting at downtown Thorntons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim who was shot and killed at Thorntons on 1st and Broadway Sunday night.

David Keith Dickson, 36, of Louisville, has been identified as the victim. Dickson died from his injuries before he could be taken to the hospital.

The suspect, Tavon Parrish was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Monday.

