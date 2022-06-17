‘Agape Day’ at Dare to Care

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As part of the Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration on Friday, ‘Agape Day’ was celebrated at Dare to Care.

Agape loosely means the love of mankind. It’s the love that is given whether or not it’s returned.

Local Divine 9 Black Greek fraternities and sororities partnered with Dare to Care to deliver food to communities in need.

‘Agape Day’ is just one of the many events celebrating Juneteenth. Juneteenth is the oldest known holiday commemorating the final communication of the abolition of slavery in the United States.

