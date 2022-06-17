ALERT DAY FORECAST: Strong thunderstorms possible through midday

WEATHER HEADLINES

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH: Until 12 PM ET

WEEKEEND OUTLOOK: Lots of blue sky and low humidity!

NEXT WEEK: Another long period of very hot/dry weather coming

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An ALERT DAY is in effect through 12 PM as strong/severe thunderstorms move in from the northwest this morning. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect as some thunderstorms could produce damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rain.

Cooler, less humid air moves into the region tonight behind today’s cold front. Look for lows in the 50s and low 60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be a pleasant day with low humidity, highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, and plenty of sunshine.

Saturday night will be even cooler with lows in the 50s beneath clear skies.

We will keep an eye on the next heat wave on track for next week. Daily highs over 98 degrees are likely with very little if any rainfall expected. This means drought conditions will continue to develop.

